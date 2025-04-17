Shop local chocolatiers for decadent Easter treats

Sarah Nader – snader@shawmedia.com The Huntley Village Board approved a liquor license for Morkes Chocolates, which will allow the chocolate shop to serve alcohol on its outdoor patio, seen April 7. (Sarah Nader)

Northern Illinois is brimming with charming local chocolate shops that craft exquisite, handcrafted delights perfect for any Easter basket.

From creamy milk chocolate bunnies to decadent dark chocolate eggs, these local artisans pour passion and quality into every piece.

Here are some chocolate destinations that offer a delicious array of options to make your Easter celebrations extra special. Indulge your sweet tooth and support local businesses in northern Illinois’ chocolate scene.

Graham's Chocolate on Third Street in Geneva (Photo provided)

Graham’s Chocolate – Geneva

Graham’s Chocolates has the perfect treat for your Easter baskets – mini filled eggs! The milk, dark and white chocolate eggs are filled with a variety of centers, including buttercream, fudge, coconut, peanut butter and more. Or enjoy the traditional chocolate Easter bunny in a variety of sizes, Easter marshmallow pops, pastel malt balls and more. Additional handmade confections include English toffees, caramel and chocolate dipped apples, truffles, meltaways and more. 302 S. 3rd St., Geneva. grahamschocolate.com

Riverside Chocolate Factory has been named a historic landmark. (Brittany Keeperman)

Riverside Chocolate Factory – McHenry

This truly iconic sweet shop in McHenry has every kind of decadent chocolate you can want, including chocolate bacon! There are plenty of familiar favorites, like a variety of chocolate caramels, chocolate and peanut butter confections, chocolate-covered pretzels, English toffee, homemade fudge and so much more. 2102 W. Route 120, McHenry. riversidechocolatefactory.com

Roxie’s Sweet Confections – Utica

You’ll find everything to satisfy your sweet tooth at Roxie’s in Utica. Choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, fudge, truffles, turtles, ice cream cakes, candies and more. Roxie’s specializes in ice cream cakes, and can make a creative concoction that’s sure to be a big hit at your next party. 723 S. Clark St., Utica. facebook.com/roxiesconfections/

Freshly molded Easter bunnies on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Anderson's Candy Shop in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Anderson’s Candy Shop – Richmond & Barrington

This destination candy shop with its original location in northern McHenry County has been crafting delicious homemade candies and chocolates for more than 100 years! Established in 1919, Anderson’s offers such a huge variety of treats, including chocolate-dipped fruit, chocolate-dipped nuts, fudge, chocolate creams, molded chocolates, more than 30 varieties of candy bars and the list goes on! 10301 Main St., Richmond and 128 E. Main St., Barrington. andersonscandyshop.com

Ethereal Confections – Woodstock

A view of confections from a display case at Ethereal Confections in Woodstock. (Sarah Nader)

This “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop, cafe and speakeasy in historic downtown Woodstock combines different flavors to create unique candies, chocolates and more. The beans are organically sourced and the treats are made from scratch. Some of the crave-worthy chocolates include sidekick candy bar, ninja turtle candy bar, orange meltaways, scorpion pepper pecan chocolate, blueberry lavender dark chocolate, chocolate-covered gummy bears, chocolate-dipped ginger and much more. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. etherealconfections.com

The Confectionary – DeKalb

The Confectionary, which is family-owned, has been bringing delicious home-made chocolates to the community since 1982. Located in the middle of downtown DeKalb, The Confectionary’s handcrafted favorites include caramels, toffees and decadent, creamy chocolates, in addition to gummies, sours and other hard candies. 149 N 2nd St., DeKalb. theconfectionary.com

The Chocolate Shoppe – Plano

The Chocolate Shoppe’s corporate headquarters and production facility, as well as a retail storefront, are located in Plano. The shop is known for its award-winning, small batch handcrafted chocolates. The Easter collection includes chocolate bunnies, chocolate cherries, blueberries, strawberries, gummy bears, espresso beans, Easter egg truffles and much more. 12700 Route 34, Suite B, Plano. chocolate-shoppe.com

Morkes Chocolates – Huntley

Morkes Chocolates is a gourmet chocolate emporium that not only sells handcrafted confections, but holds “candy camps” for families to make their own. All the chocolates are made from scratch with only natural ingredients. Morkes has specialty chocolates for a variety of holidays, including chocolate-covered strawberries, fudge, sea salt caramels and so much more. 11801 Main St., Huntley. morkeshuntley.com