‘Three Musketeers’ lunges into high adventure in Woodstock

D’Artagnan (Jared Ritter, from left) encounters Ravanche (Jarrett Passaglia) in the Theatre 121 production of Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of “The Three Musketeers” at Woodstock Opera House. (@christysturm photography)

“All for one, and one for all!”

If you recognize that motto, you’re familiar with the classic Alexandre Dumas novel about noble swashbucklers in France, “The Three Musketeers,” originally published in 1844. Theatre 121’s latest stage production at the Woodstock Opera House is an adaptation of that novel, capturing everything fans of the book would want: excellent swordplay, 17th century adventure, plot twists, incredible costumes and a lot of humor.

“The Three Musketeers” has had many film, TV and stage adaptations in the 20th and 21st centuries. This version is by America playwright Ken Ludwig, whose plays have included “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo” and the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” which Theatre 121 produced just two years ago.

Ludwig is known for his wit, and the humor in his “Three Musketeers” has given director William T. Roberts and his 24 cast members a lot to work with. At the opening night performance I attended, the audience was thoroughly entertained throughout the two-act story.

At the play’s start, our non-Musketeer hero, d’Artagnan (Jared Ritter), comes barreling down the center aisle of the theater and onto the stage, crossing swords along the way with an equally adept sword fighter we soon find out is his younger sister Sabine (portrayed with endearing enthusiasm by Gianah Tomczak). It turns out today is the day d’Artagnan is leaving home to go to Paris so he can “defend the king and protect the queen” should he successfully become one of the royal guards known as the Musketeers.

What he didn’t expect is that his parents would want him to bring Sabine along with him, and while she’s supposed to go to a convent-run school in Paris, she’s determined to pass herself off as d’Artagnan’s male servant so she can meet a “real” Musketeer and maybe fall in love with one of them.

Milady (Christianna Gorman) threatens Rochefort (Charlie Sommers) in the Theatre 121 production of Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of “The Three Musketeers” at Woodstock Opera House. (@christysturm photography)

Fast forward to Paris where d’Artagnan quickly runs afoul of Rochefort (Charlie Sommers), the eye-patch-wearing top henchman of Cardinal Richelieu (J. Thomas Graf), whose nefarious plotting against the Musketeers and the queen drives much of the plot. Also on the villains’ side is the beautiful but deadly Milady (Christianna Gorman), who – unlike the cardinal – isn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty, whether through strangling, stabbing or other murderous means.

Adele (Nora Brown) encounters Porthos (Marcus Pallan) in the Theatre 121 production of Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of “The Three Musketeers” at Woodstock Opera House. (@christysturm photography)

While d’Artagnan’s clumsiness initially puts him at odds with each of the three Musketeers – the wise, fatherly Athos (Max Saunders), ladies’ man Porthos (Marcus Pallan) and religion-bound-but-tempted Aramis (Brian Fleming) – his honor, honesty and willingness to fight alongside the Musketeers at a crucial time earn him their respect. D’Artagnan’s talents also come in handy when he helps protect, and falls for, Constance (Elizabeth Sullivan), assistant to Queen Anne (Molly Engdahl). The queen is married to the easily fooled King Louis (a hilarious performance by Brett Barry, whose character is labeled as having a “spacious” – aka empty – brain), but she’s been having an affair with an English duke (Blake Wickham), a fact Richelieu seeks to use to his own advantage.

King Louis XIII (Brett Barry, from left) addresses Cardinal Richelieu (J. Thomas Graf) in the Theatre 121 production of Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of “The Three Musketeers” at Woodstock Opera House. (@christysturm photography)

Will Richelieu triumph? Will d’Artagnan prove his worth? Will anyone die on either side? No spoiler alerts here: you’ll have to go to the Woodstock Opera House before the play closes April 13 to see this almost three-hour play (including intermission).

There are a number of reasons to buy your tickets, but to list just a few:

• The amazing swordplay, thanks to the efforts of Roberts, who is both the director and fight choreographer (as well as wig designer and co-scenic designer with Jeff Graf)

• The wonderfully attractive 17th century gowns (and other attire) overseen by costume designer Teagan Anderson

• The intricate plot with plenty of laughs

• The beautiful set pieces from Jeff Graf, whose master carpenter responsibilities are on display throughout the play

• Engaging performances from all the actors

While the amount of time for set changes seemed a bit excessive, and some of the actors – who were all unmiked – occasionally need to project more so their dialogue is always heard, those concerns didn’t limit this reviewer’s enjoyment of the play. For readers debating whether to get a ticket, I’d suggest you ALL go FOR at least ONE of the remaining shows.

• Paul Lockwood is a communications consultant at Health Care Service Corporation in Chicago, as well as a local theater actor, singer, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, columnist, former podcaster and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 24 years.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “The Three Musketeers”

• WHERE: Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

• WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13

• INFORMATION: 815-338-5300, Etix at tinyurl.com/mt6nrp4w