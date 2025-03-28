5 Things to Do: Search for birds, hunt for eggs

Huntley Easter Egg Hunt A child visits with the Easter Bunny during an Easter Egg Hunt in Huntley in 2022. The Huntley Park District put out 11,000 plastic eggs. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Here are two things to do this weekend:

Bird hike: Get out in nature with the Huntley Area Public Library during the Spring Bird Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hampshire Forest Preserve, located at 44W780 Allen Road, Hampshire. A Kane County Forest Preserve Naturalist will guide a walk to search for migrating birds. Bring binoculars and field guides for a closer look. Find more details on the Huntley library’s Spring Bird Hike and register here: Huntleylibrary.org.

Patio party: D.C. Cobb’s McHenry is hosting a Spring Patio Party starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at 1204 N. Green St. Enjoy drink specials, burgers, burritos and bags on the restaurant’s heated patio. Gear up for a water pong tournament while DJ Clinto provides music all night. Check out more information on D.C. Cobb’s Spring Patio Party here: Facebook.com/cobbsmchenry.

Two things to do this month:

Gardenfest: Learn about all things gardening at the McHenry County Gardenfest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at McHenry County College, located at 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Explore local vendors selling products like birdhouses, plants, garden art, books and pottery. Learn about the latest gardening trends, techniques and tools through hands-on classes, breakout sessions and presentations. Registration is $49 and closes on Friday. Day-of registration will be $54. Check out more details about the McHenry County Gardenfest and register here: Mchenry.edu/gardenfest.

Egg hunt: Search for eggs at the Huntley Area Chamber Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 18 at 1 Union Special Plaza, Huntley. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny, win prizes and explore around Huntley to find hidden eggs scattered around at participating businesses. Registration is $5. Find more information about the Huntley Area Chamber Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt and register here: Huntleychamber.org/event/details-2023-easter-egg-scavenger-hunt-ley-7353.

One thing to do this season:

Earth Day: Celebrate Earth Day with the McHenry County Conservation District from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 19 at the Prairieview Education Center, located at 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. The free event will have earth-friendly crafts and activities, live music, guided hikes, a puppet show. Help restoration efforts by planting native plugs and enjoy views of the prairie while enjoying food from food trucks. More information about the McHenry County Conservation District Earth Day celebration can be found here: Mccdistrict.org.

