The Novel Bloom combines flowers, books, coffee and wine in northwestern Illinois

Samantha Ritchie opened The Novel Bloom in downtown Savanna on Oct. 18, having turned fhe former River Valley Designs flower shop she owned for 11 years into a business combination of books, flowers and coffees and spirits. (Cody Cutter)

Samantha Ritchie loves a good book.

She’s also pretty fond of flowers, so much so that she turned her blossoming talent into a business shortly after graduating from college in 2013, when she bought a flower shop in Savanna. For more than a decade she peddled petals and gifts from her downtown store, River Valley Designs.

The Novel Bloom offers customers a variety of options: relax and read a book, sip on a cup of coffee or buy some homemade candles and apparel. (Erin Henze)

Recently though, she decided it was time to turn the page at her longtime business. But how?

“I was trying to wrack my brain to find something that would compliment flowers really well, and something that the community needed,” the Savanna native said. “I wanted a gathering space.”

Then it came to her: Why not create a the kind of business that would be one for the books?

Ritchie decided to make room among the blooms for books and create a space in the community where like-minded lovers of literature could come together. She just needed to plant the seed and help it grow, which is what she did last year, transforming River Valley Designs into The Novel Bloom.

Customers gather in the downstairs seating area at The Novel Bloom on Saturday, Jan. 4th, 2025. The shop offers two levels of seating, bookshelves and goods for sale. (Erin Henze-Shaw Local News Netwo)

“We worked most of the year to renovate and revamp everything,” she said.

The renovated and revamped shop opened Oct. 18, with shelves filled with books amid a welcoming space to read on a comfy couch or cozy chair — and that’s not the only addition to her business bouquet. Coffee, espressos and teas are served all day from a small bar, and monthly signature drink specials are offered. After 2 p.m., a variety of local wines are sold by bottle or glass, along with espresso martinis. Muffins and bagels are prepared fresh each morning.

The combination of books, drinks and flowers may not sound like a natural fit, but for Ritchie, they go together like roses and baby’s breath.

“At first, the books and coffee and flowers sounds completely different, like three different businesses in one,” Ritchie said. “When you blend them, it makes a lot of sense. I feel like it’s a little bit of an indulgence maybe. They evoke emotion a little bit, too.”

The Novel Bloom is located at 218 Main Street in downtown Savanna and is open Tuesday through Saturday. (Erin Henze-Shaw Local News Network)

When it comes to the food and drinks, Ritchie is keeping it simple. She said she doesn’t plan on expanding the bar or drink menu, or add a kitchen, but rather focus on the selection she has.

“When I opened, I wanted to have a small menu, but do it real well,” Ritchie said. “It’s more for my customers because I want them to know what to expect when they’re coming in.”

As for the books, well, that’s a different story. Customers will find a wide variety of books in various genres — fiction and fantasy, non-fiction, history and mysteries, sci-fi, horror, biographies, true crime, romance, and more. It’s a selection that’s always changing and evolving. Ritchie lets her employees have a say in what titles the shop carriers, as well as seeking out advice from her distributors and gauging what her customers are looking for. If customers want a particular book and it’s not on the shelves, Ritchie can order it.

In a time when tablets have replaced tomes for many readers, Ritchie loves being able to offer books that people can hold in their hands instead of their handheld devices. There’s just something special about being able to crack open a book — the smell of the paper, the feel of the pages — that you can’t get in a digital download.

“They are kind of making a resurgence,” Ritchie said. “People want physical books. I feel the younger generation wants to have a physical book again. They kind of want to collect. We’re seeing a lot of people who will read something on a Kindle and love it so much that they come in and find it or order it in a hardcover just to have it on their shelf.”

As for the part of the business that started it all, you won’t find displays filled with flowers; those are kept fresh in the backroom, where Ritchie can make arrangements for any occasion: holidays, weddings, funerals or “just because.”

Much of Ritchie’s floral work had been done over the phone or online, which is all well and good for the bottom line, but she wanted something more: some face-to-face time with her customers. Adding books and drinks to the fold was a way for her to make that happen.

“One of the things I was lacking when I was just doing the flower shop was face-to-face communication and interaction with people,” Ritchie said. “So much of my client communication was over email, and I was spending so much time on the computer, all day long. It’s not me, I like to move around constantly. Having more foot traffic has been really cool to be able to have connections with my customers.”

Ritchie has a couple of employees who help her during the day. Abbey Schmidt works the morning shifts, and often brews the coffees that kickstart customers’ day.

“It’s just really chill and nice, and everyone who comes in here has been real nice,” Schmidt said. “I like to read, but not really fast; it takes me about six months to get through a book. I really like the historical books and nonfiction.”

Ritchie also leads a book club, which meets the second Tuesday of each month, that discusses and shares thoughts about a “book of the month.” In order to be in the club, members have to buy the featured book there, Ritchie said.

“Books bring people together,” she said. “Maybe you’re more introverted, but still want that connection with someone, books are a really easy topic. We’re gathering people of similar interests, and they can gush over the books they’ve read and talk about their last five-star read.”

Ritchie also hopes to add occasional events at the store. She’s enjoying the increased interactions with customers, and meeting folks who share similar tastes, both in coffee and books. She also hopes for the same with her customers

“I hope they can come here to unwind and create connections if they’re coming here to have coffee with a friend, relax and get lost in a good book,” Ritchie said. “When the world can be chaotic, sometimes it can be a lot of people’s therapy and way to escape a little bit. It can be a quiet, safe space for individuals who may want to go out and do something that’s not more of your traditional outing.”

The Novel Bloom, 218 Main St. in Savanna, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Find The Novel Bloom on Facebook, email thenovelbloom@gmail.com or call 815-273-2325 for more information.