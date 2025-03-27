5 Things to Do in Will County: Hoo Haven Owl Program

Denver, a eurasian eagle-owl checks out the scene Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at White Pines Resort in Mt Morris. Karen Herdklotz, owner and founder of Hoo Haven, tells a group of visitors a bit about the owl during the program. Representatives from Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center will be at Wild Birds Unlimited on Saturday with two birds, a few reptiles and some mammals. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

1. Hoo Haven Owl Program: 11 a.m., Saturday, Wild Birds Unlimited, 1149 Essington Road, Joliet. Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center will be onsite with two birds, a few reptiles and some mammals. Free and open to the public. For more information about Hoo Haven, visit hoohaven.org. For more information about the event, call Wild Birds Unlimited at 815-744-3800 or visit joliet.wbu.com/store-events-25.

2. Hummungus Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, New Lenox Public Library, 120 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox. Large number of books, cookbooks, puzzles, DVDs and CDs for sale. Fill a brown paper bag with books for $10. The sale will include valuable collectors books priced separately. Parking available behind the library.

3. Ready. Set Bloom Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, 805 Western Ave., Joliet. More than 30 crafters, special prize drawing, snack café onsite. Admission is $3. Proceeds benefits MorningStar Mission’s Women and Family Center. For more information, call Kris Hayden at 815-258-8617.

4. Hippity Hop Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., April 19. The Timbers of Shorewood, 100 N. River Road, Shorewood. Features for ages 2 to 12 include pictures with the Easter Bunny (donations appreciated) and age-separated Easter egg hunt. For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.

5. Spring Fling: 1 a.m.-1 p.m., April 26, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Family-friendly party for children ages 3 to 12. Features games, music and dancing, all-age craft station, butterfly piñata and scavenger hunt in the museum after the party. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per attendee per attendees or $5 per guest for museum members. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.