5 Things to Do: Vocal contest, craft show, plays, DuPage Comic Con on tap

Rehearsing a scene for "These Shining Lives" are Alyssa Mahoney (from left) and Amy Steele, appearing in a Village Theatre Guild production opening March 21 in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by David Dowell of Dream Graphics)

1. Village Theatre Guild stages “These Shining Lives”: The play is about the women who worked at the Radium Dial Company of Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s and ’30s with little or no legal protections. The work they did there tragically affected their health and lives, but did not crush their indomitable spirits and courage. The show runs March 21 to April 12, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays plus Saturday, April 5. Tickets are available at villagetheatreguild.com/productions or by calling the box office at 630-469-8230. Village Theatre Guild is at 2S720 Park Blvd., near the northwest corner of Butterfield Road and Park Boulevard in Glen Ellyn.

2. Vocal competition finalists are spotlighted by Sinfonietta Bel Canto: The orchestra’s special concert begins at 4 p.m. March 23 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. The concert’s vocal selections range from Broadway to classical operatic aria and song. In addition, the orchestra will perform “Ma mère l’Oye” (Mother Goose) by French composer Maurice Ravel in honor of the 150th anniversary of his birth. The piece will feature a guest ballet troupe, VH Dance. Early ticket purchase is recommended at sinfoniettabelcanto.org or by calling 630-384-5007.

3. DuPage Comic Con: More than 150 comic book dealers, toy/collectible vendors, artists and guests will take part. DuPage Comic Con takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. The Snoozle Cafe will offer food. Visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/y59cr98f.

4. “The MisCast Cabaret”: Fundraising concert performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. March 22 will benefit the hosting Theatre of Western Springs and Theatre Palisades, a community theater damaged by the Palisades fire in California. Actors will take on songs they wouldn’t traditionally sing, offering a fresh and humorous twist on beloved show tunes from musicals such as “Wicked,” “Guys and Dolls,” “West Side Story” and “Big Fish.” Also offered will be concessions, a cash bar, door prizes and California-themed auction baskets. The theater is at 4384 Hampton Ave. in Western Springs. People can buy $20 tickets or donate at theatrewesternsprings.com.

5. Shower of Crafts, a craft and art fair: The two-day event will showcase makers from across the Midwest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 and 23 in the College of DuPage’s Physical Education Center on the campus at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. More than 200 booths will offer garden art, home decor, gifts, jewelry, clothing, bath and body wares, kids' items, fine art and other goods. Local food trucks and restaurants will serve lunch in the main lobby. People can save $2 and skip the line by buying tickets online by March 21. The show has been named one of the Top 50 classic and contemporary craft shows in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist Magazine. tickettailor.com/events/craftproductionsinc/1614575.

