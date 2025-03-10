Irish band Celtic Angels to perform April 6 in DeKalb

Celtic Angles will perform at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre Sunday, April 6. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

DeKALB – Irish band Celtic Angels will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Celtic Angels will perform over 30 contemporary and traditional Irish songs. The concert also will feature performances by the Celtic Knights Dancers and Trinity Ensemble musicians. The performances includes clapping, stomping and storytelling through movement and music, according to a news release from the theatre.

Ticket prices begin at $38 with a $5 discount for children ages 12 and under. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

The theatre is located at 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb.