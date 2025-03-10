Discover delicious dining with new Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide

The duo M&E plays outside Geneva Winery, which is featured in the newly-updated Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide. (Shaw Media photo)

Batavia MainStreet’s newly-updated Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide is the perfect go-to when you want to enjoy a meal out.

Featuring 35 incredible local businesses, the guide showcases the best bars, breweries, coffee, treats and restaurants in downtown Batavia—making it easier than ever to eat local year-round, according to a news release.

From Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. to New Moon Vegan, The GOAT burger+cocktail bar to Sturdy Shelter Brewing, downtown Batavia’s diverse dining scene has something for every craving. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy café, a handcrafted cocktail or comfort food, the community of restaurants has a wide variety of choices.

“The Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide is a fantastic tool that gives our local restaurants free publicity and helps connect the community with new dining options,” Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, said in the release. “Last year’s guide had nearly 3,000 unique views, helping drive customers to these small businesses. We hope this updated version reminds the community to try something new this spring and eat local!”

Access the Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide here.

Visit downtownbatavia.com for food photos, menus, hours and business details.