5 Things to Do: Mardi Gras celebrations to take place in the Illinois Valley

The Mardi Gras parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street in Utica. Downtown businesses will have their own specials and activities throughout the day. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Mardi Gras Carnivale: The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will host its first Mardi Gras Carnivale on Saturday at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. The 5:30 to 10 p.m. event will feature guests adorned in Venetian masks; white ties and tails; feather boas; and purple, green and gold beads. The evening also will include a stiltwalker/magician, face-painter, New Orleans-style food, music by BOOMINDJ Services and a contest in which participants roll giant dice for prizes. The live auction by Marty McConville of McConville Auctioneering includes a night in Ottawa’s historic Gen. W.H.L. Wallace home, a weekend at Pear Tree Lane Farmhouse in Princeton, a holiday weekend in New York City, a barbecue for 50 by Tony’s Butt Shack, a vacation on the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten and a Tuscany villa for six, among other items. Food stations include Tony’s Butt Shack, Lou’s LaGrotto, Senica’s Oak Ridge, Thee Ultimate Party, a Jeremiah Joe coffee bar and desserts donated by the SRCCF board. For information, visit srccf.org or contact SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2, or janice@srccf.org.

Mardi Gras parade: The pre-Lent celebration is back in downtown Utica. The parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street. Downtown businesses will have their own specials and activities throughout the day.

Jammin' at the Clock fundraiser: Mike and The Stillmasters will perform Saturday at The Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St., Streator, during the annual fundraiser for the summer concert series. Mike is the voice of Cadillac Groove, a regular performer at Jammin' at the Clock. Dinner will be served. Tickets are $30 and available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Good Morning Good Day Cafe, 417 E. Main St. Doors open for the event at 4:30 p.m., dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and music will be from 7 to 10 p.m.

Breakfast Club: The ’80s tribute band Breakfast Club will perform beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at Shakers, 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. Go to facebook.com/shakers.ottawa for more information.

Nature’s Make and Take: A program geared toward teens through adults will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. The new workshop series, “Nature’s Make and Take,” kicks off with Master Gardener Natalie Martin from the University of Illinois Extension guiding a session on creating your own compost at home. The program is free thanks to support from the Starved Rock Foundation.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.