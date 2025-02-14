Gaelic Storm returns to the Egyptian Theatre

Gaelic Storm takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre on Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. as part of their highly anticipated Roll Out the Barrel Tour. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Get ready for a night of high-energy Celtic music and electrifying performances as Gaelic Storm takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre on Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. as part of their highly anticipated Roll Out the Barrel Tour.

Joining them for this unforgettable evening is Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, known for their blend of country blues and roots rock.

Gaelic Storm, a multi-national, Celtic juggernaut, continues to evolve after two decades of success and over 2,000 live performances, according to a news release from the theatre.

Their loyal fan base spans multiple genres, drawn to the group’s rich storytelling, energetic instrumentals and passionate devotion to Celtic traditions. With each live show, Gaelic Storm delivers unforgettable experiences for audiences around the globe. The band attributes much of their success to their enthusiastic and diverse fanbase, who return time and time again for the exhilarating performances.

The current lineup includes Natalya Kay on fiddle and Parker Hastings on guitar, both bringing fresh energy and musicianship to the group. Their addition has injected new spirit into Gaelic Storm’s performances, enhancing their already powerful stage presence.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225. The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.