Northwestern Illinois bowling alleys, roller rinks perfect for a cold winter day

It’s December 1971. The No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 is Melanie’s melodious plea for a “Brand-New Key” for her roller skates. On TV, big-name bowlers from Hollywood are putting their best foot forward, but not over the foul line, on “Celebrity Bowling.”

It was a time of Polyester pants and bell-bottom jeans, when kids would lace up their roller skates and mom and dad would lace up their bowling shoes – and you didn’t have to go far to do either one.

America was rollin’ and bowlin’.

Although the ‘70s are long gone, some of the things that made them fun are still around, such as roller rinks and bowling alleys, and although there aren’t as many as there used to be, you still can find places to roll a few laps and bowl a few frames.

Roller skating and bowling are great pastimes to get you out of the house and up on your feet for an activity that’ll burn up some calories and melt away the winter doldrums – and you don’t need to be a pro to enjoy them.

A number of bowling alleys and roller rinks still can be found in northwest Illinois, some offering the basics and others offering a variety of fun activities for the whole family, including arcade games, laser tag, mini-golf and more. No gear? No worries. Alleys and rinks have balls, shoes and skates available. All you need to bring is yourself.

So if you’re up for some good times with family and friends, read on to find out where you can do some rollin’ and bowlin’.

The Rink at Pine Creek is located in Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

ROLLIN’ …

The Rink at Pine Creek

6929 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris

815-946-9988

Hours: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Online: Facebook, skatingfun.com

The Rink at Pine Creek has provided plenty of family fun since it opened in rural Mt. Morris in 1948. Roll on a terrazzo surface under cosmic lighting to a variety of music, including today’s Top 40 hits, country or hip-hop songs, and hits from the ’80s and ’90s; requests also can be arranged. Lockers are available for the storage of valuables while visiting. An arcade and snack bar also are on-site. Special skating events are announced periodically on the rink’s Facebook page.

Originally known as White Pines Roller Rink, the venue is one of a handful of attractions near White Pines State Forest park, which also includes a lodge and restaurant, The Canyon at Pine Creek wedding venue and log cabins for rent.

Skate City QCA

1140 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

309-755-5219

Hours: Check online for updates

Online: Facebook, skatecityqca.com

Having observed its 20th anniversary in December, Skate City QCA is the lone indoor rink in the Quad Cities metropolitan area, which encompasses a population of about 275,000 people. Cosmic lighting and special events add to the fun. Not a skater? The place has other options, including arcade games and laser tag, for those who prefer their fun without wheels.

The facility also has a shop that sells skates, accessories and roller skate parts and supplies.

Skateland

4843 Stenstrom Road, Rockford

815-874-6500

Hours: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (evening hours are split in two sessions before and after 8:30)

Online: Facebook, skatelandrocks.com

Located less than a mile from the Route 20 bypass around Rockford, Skateland has been around for more than 35 years as one of two roller rinks in the city. The classic wood floor look, now kept well shined, brings a sense of nostalgia to the skating experience. An arcade, skate and repair shop and snack bar also are on-site. Skating lessons are available for all ages.

SkateCo

3209 N. Main St., Rockford

815-877-4020

Hours: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Online: Facebook, rockfordskateco.com

Like its cross-city competitor, SkateCo on Rockford’s north side also has waxed wood flooring. Thursday nights feature a retro theme. An arcade and snack bar are on-site. Online admission sales also are available.

Paramount Skating Arena

1511 Chestnut St., Ottawa

815-433-9463

Hours: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Online: Facebook, paramountskatingarena.com

With a slogan of “families are our business,” Paramount Skating Arena owner Michelle Hall prides herself on offering a place where people can feel like part of a community and have a good time while skating. Paramount advertises itself as a “one-stop-shop for roller derby, private events, skating, birthday skate parties, fundraisers and roller blade rentals.”

Operating for more than 40 years, the wood-floored Paramount also has a snack bar, arcade games and an indoor play area for the youngest children. You also can book private parties for birthdays and other big events.

The arena also is a home track for the Illinois Valley Vixens Short Track Roller Derby club, which competes against other clubs in a physical tussle among skaters. Find the club on Facebook for more information.

Plum Hollow Family Center is located in Dixon. (Alex Paschal)

… AND BOWLIN’

4 Seasons

1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

815-235-6145

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Online: Facebook, bowlfreeport.com

With 40 synthetic-surfaced lanes and automatic scoring, 4 Seasons offers plenty of space for bowlers. Along with a weekly schedule of special themed events, such as cosmic bowling under the lights, and league play, 4 Seasons likes to make bowling fun.

The bowling alley is one of five businesses under a single roof on Freeport’s northwest side, along with Eilert’s cocktail lounge (with its gambling machines and golf simulators), Jumpin' Joes sports pub and grill, The Lab bowling pro shop, and 11th Frame Arcade (with about 20 different games available, mostly of the video variety).

Stockton Bowling Lanes

102 S. Ward St., Stockton

815-947-3616

Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Online: Facebook, stocktonbowlinglanes.com

One of the oldest bowling alleys in northern Illinois, Stockton Bowling Lanes has retained a classic space-age look that gives it a time-warp feel from the early 1960s. The eight lanes still are made of wood, and players still keep score the old-fashioned way: with pencil and paper. Not familiar with how the game is scored? Help is available from its third-generation owners. The Quonset hut-shaped facility recently observed its 75th anniversary (it opened in 1949) and employed “pin monkeys” behind the scenes until 1961.

The alley is only open for three hours on Sundays, but private parties can be arranged for other times. Food can be brought in, and a snack bar with pop, bottled water, chips and candy bars also is available.

Town and County Lanes

4031 W. Mud Creek Road, Mt. Morris

815-734-7787

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Online: Facebook, tclanes.com

If you’re looking for both rolling and bowling in the same town, Mt. Morris is where it’s at. In addition to the aforementioned The Rink at Pine Creek, the city also is home to Town and County Lanes in Mt. Morris, just a 10-minute drive from the roller rink. The alley has 12 synthetic wood lanes with automatic scoring, a lounge, a snack bar, a pool table and gambling machines. League play is offered. The seating area is raised two steps above the lane approaches, giving guests a better view of the action.

Plum Hollow Family Center

1933 Route 26, Dixon

815-271-4101

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Online: Facebook, bowldixon.com

Plum Hollow has 24 synthetic lanes and automatic scoring, with both the traditional bowling atmosphere and dedicated cosmic bowling times under neon lights Friday and Saturday nights. League play and lessons also are available.

Plum Hollow lives up to its promise of being “the best place in town for all of your entertainment needs.” The business also is home to an arcade with 20 machines; laser tag in a 2,500-square-foot arena for groups from two to 15 people; indoor mini-golf; and sand volleyball when the weather allows. A lounge and snack bar also are on-site, as well as a pro shop.

Blackhawk Lanes

2325 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

815-625-0771

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Online: Facebook, blackhawklanes.com

Blackhawk Lanes offers 20 alleys of bowling on a synthetic surface with automatic scoring. Cosmic bowling under neon lights is available Friday and Saturday nights. League play and lessons also are available. A lounge and snack bar also are on-site, as well as a pro shop. Gambling machines for adults and arcade games for both the young and young at heart also are available.