Lake Geneva a winter haven for outdoor adventure

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin offers downhill and cross-country skiing options, perfect for a close to home weekend getaway. (Photo provided by Visit Lake Geneva. )

Lake Geneva is celebrated for its summer splendor, but this Wisconsin gem offers an unexpected winter wonderland.

Discover the hidden charms of this lakeside town, from ice skating and cross-country skiing to indulging in cozy cafes and charming boutiques. Enjoy a weekend escape to this southern Wisconsin town, where you can slow down, relax, and relish the quiet beauty of snow-dusted landscapes.

Outdoor Adventures

Pull on winter boots or strap on snowshoes for a brisk winter outing at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Big Foot Beach State Park, Four Seasons Nature Preserve, and Linn Nature Park. Go fat biking on the trails of the Adventure Center at Grand Geneva and Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, which has a climbing tower and high ropes course, in addition to the ziplines.

Skiers and snowboarders can zip down the slopes at Wilmot Mountain and The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva.

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a haven for outdoor winter activities. (Photo provided by Visit Lake Geneva)

Outdoor Art in the Winter

There’s nothing stuffy about an open-air art gallery, and it’s also an ideal multi-generational activity. In the winter, the art mediums of choice in Lake Geneva are fleeting – think snow and ice.

Lake Geneva Winterfest, featuring larger-than-life snow sculptures and a downtown ice sculpture walk, runs Jan. 29-Feb. 2, and it’s free.

Winterfest in Lake Geneva is Jan. 29-Feb. 2, and will feature 15 massive snow sculptures on display. (Photo provided by Visit Lake Geneva)

Relax and Unwind

Napping spaces are trending, part of the “do-nothing” vacation movement. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in your suite with views of one of the lakes in the area at The Cove of Lake Geneva, Lake Lawn Resort, The Historic Baker House, Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, Bella Vista Suites , and Sand Hill on the Lake.

Spas with quiet relaxation spaces include Avani Spa at The Abbey Resort, Calladora Spa at Lake Lawn Resort, and Well Spa at Grand Geneva Resort.

If you want to get away for Valentine’s Day, romantic lodging is abundant in Lake Geneva. Choose from Maxwell Mansion, French Country Inn, The Abbey, The Baker House, T.C. Smith Historic B&B, or Seven Oaks Bed & Breakfast.

If you want to bring your furry family member, there’s plenty of pet-friendly lodging. Reserve a spot at Grand Geneva Resort, Maxwell Mansion, Lake Geneva Lodge, The Ridge Hotel, or Boutique Inn and Cottage.

Dining/Shopping/Entertainment

Lake Geneva’s top-notch dining scene makes every meal a unique experience. Stop in for breakfast at Simple Café, enjoy a casual lunch at Magpie’s Den and Pen, or settle in for a leisurely comfort food dinner at The Getaway Restaurant. Those are just three of the many restaurants in Lake Geneva. Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more information about the area’s breweries, bars, and restaurants from fine dining to casual.

You’ll find one-of-a-kind shops; whether you’re looking for unique home decor, keepsakes, or clothing, Lake Geneva has it all. Click here for a listing of shops around the area.

When it comes to family entertainment, there’s plenty to do. Check out the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre or Dancing Horses Theatre. Tour Yerkes Observatory, enjoy a game of pool at Lake Geneva Billiards, try your hand at LG Axe Throwing, or challenge yourself to solve puzzles to escape at Lake Geneva Clue Room.