5 Things to Do: ‘Tis the season, more Christmas activities set in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Miracle on First Street: La Salle will celebrate its annual holiday event from 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday with breakfast with Santa (8:30 a.m. at the Auditorium), fire truck rides (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall), carriage rides (noon to 3 p.m. First and Wright streets), s’mores, and Christmas family bingo (12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grove Center). The celebration will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony 3 p.m. at the pocket park, 540 First St. Additionally, La Salle-Peru High School will host the annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon in the student commons/cafeteria at the high school, 541 Chartres St.

Light Up the Night: A lighted parade and visits with Santa are set Saturday in Peru. The parade begins at 5 p.m. The parade will take off from Washington Park then travel West Street and 13th Street to Peoria Street and end at City Hall. At 6 p.m. Santa will be at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., and there will be gifts, cookies and hot chocolate.

Night of Lights: Princeton will continue its holiday celebration Friday. The evening begins with the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. at Veterans Park, presented by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. Following the lighting, the Lions Club Lighted Parade will make its way starting at 6:15 p.m. through downtown, from City Hall to Soldiers and Sailors Park. At the parade’s end, the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Candy Cane Hunt will take place at 7 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park, followed by a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a live reindeer, at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Park. Check with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Princeton Tourism Facebook pages for any updates, as some events may be moved indoors because of the cold weather.

Holiday Magic Lighted Santa Parade: The Holiday Magic Lighted Santa parade and Light Up Knudson Park is scheduled for Saturday in Marseilles. Line up begins at 5 p.m. at 200 Riverfront Drive. The parade starts at 6 p.m. north on Main Street to Washington Street east on Washington Street to Chicago Street south on Chicago Street to Broadway Street west on Broadway Street to Aurora Street to Lincoln Street. Santa will stop at Knudson Park. Visits with Santa and photos, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Mendota Christmas: A Mendota Christmas will celebrate the season from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, downtown. Holiday festivities include a craft and vendor fair, visits with Santa Claus, baked goods, family activities and more.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.