Christmas fun continues in Princeton

Princeton will continue its holiday celebration Friday, Dec. 6, with Night of Lights. The Lions Club Lighted Parade will make its way starting at 6:15 p.m. through downtown, from City Hall to Soldiers and Sailors Park. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton will continue its holiday celebration Friday, Dec. 6, with Night of Lights.

The evening begins with the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. at Veterans Park, presented by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Following the lighting, the Lions Club Lighted Parade will make its way starting at 6:15 p.m. through downtown, from City Hall to Soldiers and Sailors Park.

At the parade’s end, the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Candy Cane Hunt will take place at 7 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park, followed by a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a live reindeer, at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Park.

Check with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Princeton Tourism Facebook pages for any updates, as some events may be moved indoors because of the cold weather.

Holiday drive-thru now open

Home for the Holidays Christmas Light Drive Thru is underway at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. The drive-thru features a number of lighted Christmas displays, including a 21-foot display sponsored by Allegion. The drive-thru is open 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 22, as well as Dec. 23, 24 and 25.

Santa’s workshop

Families are invited to take part in Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. The event is free, but donations for the Bureau County Food Pantry will be accepted.

Christmas movie

A free holiday movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. at the Apollo Theater, 455 S. Main St.

Christmas concert

The Bureau County Chorus and the Princeton Community Band will be performing a joint Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Princeton High School auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

The Bureau County Chorus, under the direction of Megan Olson and accompanied by Charlie Gebeck, will sing several Christmas tunes, both classic and modern. Their program includes “Brightest and Best,” arrangement by Kirchner; “Glow,” by Whitacre; “Carol of the Bells,” arrangement by Kupferschmidt; “Hanerot Halalu (Light the Candles), by Slagle; “Aurora Borealis,” by Bernon; “Holiday Road of Carols,” by Greg Gilpin, and “Silent Night,” arrangement by Ruth Elaine Schram.

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann MB Lusher, will be performing an assortment of Christmas music including “Fantasia on a Christmas Carol,” by Erik Morales; “Bobsled Run,” by Lloyd Conley; “A Minor Holiday Celebration,” arrangement by Robert W. Smith; “The Nutcracker Suite,” arrangement By Paul Lavendar and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” arrangement by Larry Kerchner.

The concert will conclude with a combined number, performed by the band and chorus together, “The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire), arranged by Audrey Snyder and John Higgins.

The concert is free, however, donations will be gratefully accepted for both the band and chorus. Princeton Community Band is a nonprofit organization.