Norris Arts Center presents annual Baker’s Dozen Holiday Festival Dec. 8-20

Chicagoland favorites Jeorge Holmes and Diva Montell share the grace and reverence of the timeless classic, “O Holy Night” in a festival episode scheduled for Dec. 18. (Photo provided by Norris Cultural Arts Center. )

The Baker’s Dozen Holiday Festival returns for a fifth season with 13 daily online video episodes starting Dec. 8 and concluding Dec. 20. The free-to-view series, produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles, celebrates the holiday season with performances by some of the area’s top vocal and instrumental performers.

Visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com to view the festival episodes or to link to the Norris’ YouTube channel for viewing. New episodes air at 6 p.m. daily throughout the festival, and will remain online for viewing at any time, according to a news release.

This year’s festival includes all new performances, including three episodes – produced and performed by Michael Sherry of the Norris staff – that bring to life the “Letters from Father Christmas,” by J.R.R. Tolkien. The festival lineup of performers includes Maureen Christine, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, soloists from the Fox Valley Opera, Jeremy Kahn, Tatum Langley, Howard Levy, Diva Montell & Jeorge Holmes, Jim Perona, Wally Swiatly and Liam & Jaden Teague.

The festival includes a daily drawing for free Norris event tickets. After each episode, viewers will be challenged to answer a quiz question pertaining to the episode. Directions for submitting answers will be provided, and a winner will be selected every day in a random draw. The daily prize is two tickets to any 2025 paid-ticket event produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center and presented at either the Baker Community Center or at The Norris.