‘The King in Concert’ Elvis Presley tribute coming to Raue Center for the Arts

Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes, alongside the Change Of Habit Band, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Get ready to rock ‘n roll with an unforgettable night of Elvis Presley music, starring award-winning Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes, alongside the Change Of Habit Band, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, this electrifying concert will transport you back to the iconic Las Vegas Hilton, meticulously recreating the energy and excitement of an Elvis live performance. Attendees can expect to hear classic hits from the King of Rock ‘n Roll, alongside some forgotten gems that are sure to delight long-time fans.

Jimmy Holmes, a celebrated Elvis tribute artist from Demotte, Indiana, has captivated audiences globally with his authentic portrayal of Elvis in the early 1970s. His dedication to detail and dynamic stage presence have earned him accolades, including the prestigious 2023 Images of the King World Championship Trophy in Memphis and the Dream King Trophy, awarded on Elvis’ stage at the Westgate in Las Vegas, according to the release.

“I consider it an honor and a dream come true to travel the world paying tribute to the greatest entertainer of all time,” Holmes said in the release.

Backed by a talented group of musicians who study Elvis’ music down to the note, this concert will be an exceptional experience for fans of all ages.

Tickets start at $49 ($34.30 for RaueNOW Members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org, at the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.