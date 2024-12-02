Garfield Farm Museum presents Candlelight at the Inn Dec. 8

Garfield Farm & Inn Museum’s annual Candlelight at the Inn is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. (Photo provided by Garfield Farm Museum. )

Step back in time and learn about holiday celebrations of generations past at Garfield Farm & Inn Museum’s annual Candlelight at the Inn from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

This holiday open house features this 1840s living history farm and the 47 years of efforts to preserve and present northern Illinois’ settlement and farming history amidst the once-great Illinois prairie, according to a news release.

Enjoy music and light refreshments in the restored 1846 brick inn and a bake sale in the 1840s Atwell Burr House. The 375-acre Garfield Farm Museum is the only historically intact former 1840s Illinois prairie farmstead and teamster inn being restored by donors and volunteers as an 1840s working farm museum.

The museum is in its 7th year of a $4 million campaign to complete all its major projects of restoration and development by its 50th anniversary in November of 2027. The efforts include restoring natural areas, preserving or restoring 18 historic structures of 27 buildings on the museum’s two farmsteads, adding livestock and museum support facilities. A Garfield Farm Forever Endowment has been established with a $10 million goal. Garfield Heritage Society and Campton Historic Agricultural Lands are the two non-profit organizations responsible for the site’s preservation, restoration and interpretation.

Garfield Farm Museum is located at 3N016 Garfield Road in Campton Hills, about five miles west of Geneva off Route 38. For more information, visit garfieldfarm.org/.