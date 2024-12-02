Fashion Santa event at Table at Crate in Oak Brook Dec. 4

Celebrate the holidays with Fashion Santa at Table at Crate on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m. in Oak Brook. (Photo provided by Table at Crate. )

According to a news release, guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening with Fashion Santa — the beloved holiday icon known for his high-fashion flair and festive charm.

With a $20 VIP ticket, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Fashion Santa, enjoy a complimentary seasonal cocktail and indulge in passed appetizers while mingling with friends and fellow guests in a holiday-inspired atmosphere. The evening will be filled with the sounds of live music, beautiful decor and seasonal cheer.

In addition to a festive night out, this event supports a great cause: Feeding America, a nationwide network helping to fight hunger. For each ticket sold, $5 will go directly to support families in need during the holiday season.

Spots are limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets through Resy in advance.

Table at Crate is located at 35 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook. For more information, visit https://www.tableatcrate.com/.