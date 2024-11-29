The Graceful Ordinary offering boozy hot chocolate flights, holiday high tea with Santa events

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is offering Boozy Hot Chocolate Flights, beginning Dec. 1, and Holiday High Tea with Santa is Dec. 14. (Photo provided by Matt Reeves)

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is celebrating the holidays with a new twist on hot chocolate for adults and a holiday high tea with Santa for the whole family.

Boozy Hot Chocolate Flights will be available beginning Dec. 1. Warm up with spiked cups of decadent, rich cocoa. Flights are $48, and flavors include peppermint, hazelnut, bourbon caramel and Mexican hot chocolate sippers. Non-alcoholic versions are also available for $32, which include peppermint, spiced, salted caramel and classic hot chocolate flavors. These flights will be available through the end of January.

The whole family will enjoy Holiday High Tea on Saturday, Dec. 14. Seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Enjoy festive fun with Santa in the restaurant’s decked-out dining room. Snack on an assortment of house-made sweets and canapés, unique tea blends from local tea purveyor, The Irie Cup, java from Sparrow Coffee, soft drinks and a holiday-themed cocktail available for purchase. Snap photos of the kids with Santa on his big red sleight before heading home with a sweet gift from The Graceful Ordinary. Tickets are $66 for adults, $42 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at RESY. For more information, visit thegracefulordinary.com.