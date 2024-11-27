5 Things to Do in Will County: Light Up The Holidays Festival & Parade

Santa rides down Chicago Street at the Joliet Light up the Holidays Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. This year's event is Friday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

1. Light Up The Holidays Festival & Parade: 10 a.m-5:30 p.m., Friday, Downtown Joliet. Live entertainment at the Joliet Public Library and the Joliet Area Historical Museum, North Pole Christmas Market at the Renaissance Center and North Pole Park at Cass and Joliet streets, which includes an iceless skating rink, slide, kids ferris wheel, photo opportunities, ice sculpture demos and food trucks. Also visits with Santa, horse-drawn carriages and tree lighting. Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. For a full list of event features, times and locations, visit jolietccp.com/holidays.

2. Christmas in the Square: Saturday, Central Square, Lockport. Live entertainment, food trucks, kids craft, balloon artists, Santa Letter Station, Magic Reindeer Food, PaperPie Books, Toy Soldier Stilt Walker, lighted structures an Christmas tree lighting. For more information, visit cityoflockport.net/897/Christmas-in-the-Square.

3. Winterfest 2024: Saturday, City of Crest Hill City Center, 20600 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill. Holiday parade from 3-4 p.m. Winterfest from 4-7 p.m. Winterfest includes pictures with Santa, face painting, music, balloon art, kids games and crafts, candy canes, giant snow globe, hot chocolate, coffee, cookies.

4. Grinchmas on the Green: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Village Green Park, 24121 W. Chicago St., Plainfield. Free hot cocoa and cookies (while supplies last) under the pavilion. Plainfield Fire Protection District bring Santa and the Grinch, who light up the giant Village Green Christmas tree. Photo opportunities with Santa and the Grinch in Whoville (tennis court). For more information, visit plfdparks.org.

5. Homer for the Holidays and Gnomer Glen: Dec. 7 – Jan. 3 Heritage Park, 14240 W 151st St., Homer Glen. Walk or drive through the park to enjoy the festive lights. Join us for the official lighting ceremony from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the main entrance area of the Active Core. The event kicks off with holiday music, hot cocoa, food vendors. the Homer Express wagon ride will offer scenic tours around the park. At sunset, Santa Claus will arrive on a Homer Township Fire Protection District fire truck. Live entertainment following the tree lighting. Meet costumed holiday characters Anna and Olaf. Take photos with Santa Claus. For more information, visit homerglenil.org.

