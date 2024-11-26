Elgin Symphony Orchestra to present Holiday Brass concert Dec. 3

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will bring its brass and percussion sections to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Schaumburg for a festive holiday concert on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Carolyn Buhrow)

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will bring its brass and percussion sections to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Schaumburg for a festive holiday concert on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in the church’s Worship Center at 930 W. Higgins Road.

“We are excited to bring this special concert to Schaumburg as part of our ESO Presents series,” Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, said in a news release. “The holiday season provides a unique opportunity to showcase our brass and percussion musicians as much of the fanfare of traditional holiday music is demonstrated through these instruments. This concert is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.”

Led by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman, the 80-minute concert will feature Christmas favorites, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Sleigh Ride” and holiday traditions such as “O Tannenbaum,” selections from “The Nutcracker” and “Carol of the Bells,” among others.

General admission seating is $20 for adults, and $5 for students and youth. Tickets are available online at ElginSymphony.org or through the ESO Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m., at 847-888-4000. Tickets will also be available at the door.

One of the preeminent professional regional orchestras in the United States, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 75th season. The award-winning orchestra is committed to advancing the appreciation for orchestra music through its classics season featuring rising guest artists, community performances, youth concerts, and free Listener’s Club events at local libraries. The ESO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn more or support the ESO’s mission, visit ElginSymphony.org.