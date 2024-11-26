Anderson Japanese Gardens to host holiday ‘Illuminated’ event

This undated photo courtesy of Jeffrey Anderson shows the Pond Strolling garden at the Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford. Anderson Japanese Gardens, a 12-acre wonderland of landscaping and design, is regarded as one of the top Japanese gardens in North America. (AP photo)

Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford will be awash in color for the holiday season. “Illuminated,” the winter lights experience, is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 & 8, Dec. 12-15 and nightly Dec. 18 through Jan. 5.

The event features breathtaking up-lighting and white string lights displayed around the garden’s landscape. Enjoy a fireside dinner inside the Visitors Center. Made-to-order Woodfire Pizza and a rotating schedule of food trucks will be available nightly.

Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for students and military and ages 5 and under are free.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is located at 318 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.

Last admission is at 7:45 p.m. “Illuminated” is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

For more information, visit www.andersongardens.org/illuminated/