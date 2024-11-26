Anderson Japanese Gardens to host holiday ‘Illuminated’ event

Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford will be awash in color for the holiday season. “Illuminated,” the winter lights experience, is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 & 8, Dec. 12-15 and nightly Dec. 18 through Jan. 5.
The event features breathtaking up-lighting and white string lights displayed around the garden’s landscape. Enjoy a fireside dinner inside the Visitors Center. Made-to-order Woodfire Pizza and a rotating schedule of food trucks will be available nightly.
Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for students and military and ages 5 and under are free.
Anderson Japanese Gardens is located at 318 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.
Last admission is at 7:45 p.m. “Illuminated” is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.
For more information, visit www.andersongardens.org/illuminated/