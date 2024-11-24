Holiday Chamber Music Festival set for Dec. 15 at Peabody Estate in Oak Brook

The Allium Winds Quintet will perform “Three Shanties” by Malcom Arnold and Christmas selections at the Holiday Chamber Music Festival Dec. 15 at Peabody Estate in Oak Brook. (Photo provided by Stephen Thurow)

The Holiday Chamber Music Festival, featuring members of Sinfonietta Bel Canto, Sinfonietta DuPage and other guests, is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the historic Peabody Estate in Oak Brook.

According to a news release, the program features the Allium Winds performing “Three Shanties” by Malcom Arnold and Christmas selections; David Maller and Graham Sanders performing the “Manfredini Concerto for Two Trumpets” and “Adeste Fidelis;” vocalist Carolyn Stopka singing “Oh Holy Night” and “Christmas Waltz;” Cellist Jennifer Kumar performing Mel Torme’s “Christmas Song” and “LaGrande Tango” by Astor Piazzola; and the SBC Flute and string chamber quartet performing “Adagio and Rondo” by Mozart and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The Mayslake Peabody Estate was constructed from 1919 to 1921 for wealthy baron Francis Peabody. After Peabody’s death, the Portiuncula Chapel, a replica of the Chapel of St. Francis of Assisi was added to the property after it was purchased by the Franciscan Order. Completed in 1926, the chapel was one of the first replicas of the original chapel in the United States. The area is now part of the Forest Preserve of DuPage County. Mayslake Hall hosts cultural and educational programs throughout the year, including lectures, art classes,and concerts, the release stated,

Peabody Estate is located at 1717 West 31street in Oak Brook. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SinfoniettaBelCanto.org as well at the door. This concert offers community members high quality and affordable performances with open seating and handicap accessibility, the release stated.