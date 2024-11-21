Engage Dance Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Raue Center

Engage Dance Theatre and Raue Center for the Arts present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 21- 22 at 1 and 5 p.m. with a special sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts/Ron McKinney Photography)

“From dancing to acting and even tumbling, Engage’s ‘Nutcracker’ has something for everyone. This year, the production includes the addition of several new elements to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audience,” said Courtney Petrocci, artistic director of Engage Dance Theatre. “Engage Dance Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is an annual holiday tradition at Raue Center, featuring professional guest artists formerly with the Milwaukee Ballet & English National Ballet, as well as more professional sets and costumes from the Milwaukee Ballet’s previous ‘Nutcracker.’”

“The Nutcracker” is co-produced by Engage Dance Theatre/Academy and Raue Center for the Arts.

Join Clara at her annual Christmas Eve party at the Staulbaum house enjoying a night full of celebration, dancing and magic. As the party comes to a close Clara sneaks downstairs to find her precious new Nutcracker doll and falls asleep dreaming of her wonderful evening. Clara, startled awake by a group of mischievous mice, takes on an exciting journey with Drosselmeyer and her precious Nutcracker.

Audience members will be moved to leap from their seats to battle the Mouse Queen and her horde of mice, have a snowball fight alongside Clara and a family of snowmen in the Land of Snow and Ice, and, of course, dance along with the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. This beautifully reimagined production of “The Nutcracker” features over 100 performers, and guest artists from renowned dance and theatre companies throughout the United States, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 20 includes a special one-hour presentation with open seating and reduced house size with softer lighting and sound effects.

Tickets are $32 ( $20 for students 17 and under and Seniors). Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are $25 ($17 for students). Tickets can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.