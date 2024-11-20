Michael Jackson tribute MJ Live to perform in Joliet

MJ Live – Michael Jackson Tribute will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet theatre Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

A tribute show to Michael Jackson will dazzle audiences at the Rialto Square Theatre this spring, paying homage to the King of Pop.

MJ Live – Michael Jackson Tribute will perform at the downtown Joliet theatre Saturday, April 5.

According to a news release from the theatre, MJ Live recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers of all time. From iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to timeless hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean” and “Beat It,” the spot-on show brings Jackson’s icon songs to life. Dance and sing along during the special Jackson 5 segment featuring classics like “I’ll Be There,” “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and more.

The show will feature spectacular lighting and effects, plus the MJ Live dancers and a live band make this show a truly spectacular event. Jackson will be portrayed by Jalles Franca, who is the only Michael Jackson impersonator with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame, according to the release.

Ticket prices begin at $39 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.