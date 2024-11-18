November 18, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Warm up with holiday cheer at Aurora’s Cocoa Crawl

By Shaw Local News Network
The Aurora Cocoa Crawl is Friday, Dec. 6.

The Aurora Cocoa Crawl is Friday, Dec. 6. (Morguefile. )

Stroll through downtown Aurora with your hands wrapped around a warm mug at the Cocoa Crawl in downtown Aurora.

The family-friendly event runs from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Guests can visit a variety of downtown retailers and sample hot cocoa.

Souvenir 2024 mugs for the event are $10 and can be purchased at Off Beat Thrift & Vintage, 7 N. Broadway; Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway; Wyckwood House, 80 S. River St., Society 57, 100 S. River St.; DLP Art & History Center, 20 E. Downer Place and G.A.R, 23 E. Downer Place.

Visit auroradowntown.org/cocoacrawl2024 for more information.

The SceneEntertainmentHolidayAurora
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois