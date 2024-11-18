Warm up with holiday cheer at Aurora’s Cocoa Crawl

Stroll through downtown Aurora with your hands wrapped around a warm mug at the Cocoa Crawl in downtown Aurora.

The family-friendly event runs from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Guests can visit a variety of downtown retailers and sample hot cocoa.

Souvenir 2024 mugs for the event are $10 and can be purchased at Off Beat Thrift & Vintage, 7 N. Broadway; Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway; Wyckwood House, 80 S. River St., Society 57, 100 S. River St.; DLP Art & History Center, 20 E. Downer Place and G.A.R, 23 E. Downer Place.

Visit auroradowntown.org/cocoacrawl2024 for more information.