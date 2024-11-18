Christmas concerts, Lunch with the Grinch, Breakfast with Santa bring holiday magic to Arcada Theatre

The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles has a stacked lineup of concerts and special events to get you in the Christmas spirit.

From heartwarming concerts featuring beloved Christmas classics to interactive holiday experiences, there’s something for everyone at this historic venue.

Legendary saxophonist Kenny G will bring The Miracles and Holiday Hits 2024 tour to the Arcada on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The show will feature holiday classics as well as a wide variety of musical genres, including Latin, Pop, R&B, and more. According to the Arcada website, Kenny G has sold more than 75 million albums, has seven Top 40 singles and 17 Grammy nominations, and has collaborated with artists like Aretha Franklin, Katy Perry, Frank Sinatra, The Weeknd, and more.

Enjoy free family fun with the Holiday Kick Off party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Rock ‘N Za in the theatre’s lobby. The party will feature a balloon artist, a face painter, photo opportunities with holiday characters, a coloring contest, a dance party, and more. This event is free and no reservations are required. The next day, watch the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade from the comfort of Rock ‘N Ravioli, located inside the theatre. Enjoy an Italian feast, featuring homemade cheese ravioli, meatballs, and more for $50 per person.

Top Of The World, a tribute to The Carpenters, will perform their holiday show on Sunday, Dec. 1. Singer Debbie Taylor portrays Karen Carpenter and is backed by a seven-piece band. Listen to some of The Carpenter’s biggest hits, like “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days And Mondays,” “Please Mr. Postman,” and “Yesterday Once More.”

Jim Peterik and The Ides of March will take the stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The band’s annual Christmas show will feature holiday classics and originals. Following an intermission, the band will return to perform music from The Ides of March, .38 Special, and Survivor.

Country superstars The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their highly acclaimed Christmas show to the stage on Friday, Dec. 13. The performance includes traditional and contemporary holiday songs, as well as the band’s original country hits. The full-production show also includes beautiful visuals, falling snow, Christmas trees, a visit from Santa, and more.

The next day, Saturday, Dec. 14, bring the whole family to have Lunch with the Grinch at noon at Rock ‘N Ravioli. Kids can make their own ornaments, decorate trees, and take photos with the Grinch. The lunch includes cheeseburger sliders, tater tots, chicken strips, veggies, mocktails, and delicious desserts. Cost is $35 per person.

Get ready to rock with Luminare Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 14. A former Mannheim Steamroller keyboardist is the leader for this show that brings a fusion of holiday classics and symphonic rock. The sound is a combination of Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday classics and Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s high energy rock. The performance includes a light show and a story woven through the music. Appropriate for all ages.

The kids will love Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 21. Indulge in breakfast at Rock ‘N Ravioli before visiting with Santa in the theatre. The event will have music, holiday characters, and photo opportunities, and each child will receive a special gift. Adults and children ages 12 and older are $40, and children ages 2-11 are $30.

The Buddy Rich Big Band Machine’s A Groovy Christmas is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The 15-piece band will perform groovy, swinging Christmas favorites. This show is appropriate for all ages, and Santa could even make an appearance.

The Club Arcada Speakeasy presents a holiday lunch and show with Tony Ocean and Bill Serritella on Dec. 18. The entertainers will perform holiday songs and the timeless music of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Lunch, which is from noon to 1 p.m., features chicken Vesuvio, grilled veggies, salad, and dessert. The live entertainment is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $45 per person.

Rock ‘N Ravioli’s Ugly Sweater & Karaoke Party kicks off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Rock your favorite holiday sweater while belting out your favorite tunes for a chance for win prizes. Light bites and festive cocktails will be served. The cover charge is $10.

If you can’t catch Trans-Siberian Orchestra in person this year, check out Christmas Wizards on Sunday, Dec. 22. Enjoy a spectacular light show, a live choir, snow machines, and more set to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Christmas Wizards will also perform classic holiday favorites.

For more information on these events or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.arcadalive.com.