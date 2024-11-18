‘Christmas at Cantigny’ brings magic with many holiday events, including Taylor Swift nights

Lavish holiday decorations will greet guests inside McCormick House, including iconic Freedom Hall, the home’s cavernous library at Cantigny in Wheaton. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

The holidays are always a special time at Cantigny in Wheaton, with festive events planned for all ages throughout this festive season.

Christmas at Cantigny will feature a half-mile accessible path lined with light shows accompanied by music, festive decorations, large flower sculptures and a 28-foot Christmas tree. Try four holiday-inspired cocktails served at stops throughout the experience.

Tour the historic McCormick House, which will also be decorated for the holidays. Even more rooms will be festively decorated, including trees inspired by Joyeux Noel, adding a touch of European flair as part of Cantigny’s French-themed year. Hundreds of poinsettias will displayed throughout the house. Enjoy a cocktail or hot cocoa at the hidden bar.

Taylor Swift fans won’t want to miss the special lights shows set to Swift’s musical eras every Sunday evening except Dec. 22. Tickets are required.

Make holiday memories skating on Cantigny’s new outdoor ice rink, located adjacent to Le Jardin. Admission is $7 and skates are available to rent for $3. Warm up in a rinkside Cocoa Cabana, which have a fire table and heated seating. Reservations for a cabana must be made in advance.

For more information on all Christmas at Cantigny events or to purchase tickets and make reservations, visit cantigny.org.