5 Things to Do in Will County: Christmas, holiday markets

1. Springview Sweets Christmas Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Lockport VFW Post 5788, 1026 E 9th St, Lockport. Food, children’s activities, boutiques and more than 35 vendors featuring a variety of homemade and handmade products. $1 admission. Free parking. ADA accessible.

2. St. Joseph’s Holiday Craft Fair and Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, St. Joseph’s Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. Holiday crafts, poticas, gifts galore, concessions, raffles and bake sale. Special secret visitors for children of all ages; bring own camera. Free parking and admission.

3. Winterfest 2024: Nov. 30, City of Crest Hill City Center, 20600 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill. Holiday parade from 3-4 p.m. Winterfest from 4-7 p.m. Winterfest includes pictures with Santa, face painting, music, balloon art, kids games and crafts, candy canes, giant snow globe, hot chocolate, coffee, cookies.

4. Breakfast with Santa: 8:30– 10:30 a.m., Dec. 7, University of St. Francis, Pat Sullivan Recreation Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. Delicious breakfast, a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and holiday crafts. Admission is $15 per attendees ages 4 and up. Attendees ages 3 and under are admitted free of charge (but must also register). Space is limited. Registration deadline is Nov. 25. To register or for more information, call 877-811-ALUM or visit stfrancis.edu/alumni/events.

5. 2024 Santa Shuffle 5k & 1-mile Jingle Jog: 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 8, Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Winter hat with every race registration. Post-race party featuring food, alcoholic beverages and hot chocolate. Special appearances by seasonal characters. Overall prizes and prizes by age group, men and women. Hosted by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry in partnership with the Joliet Park District. To register and for more information, visit jolietchamber.chambermaster.com.

