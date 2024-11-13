Sinfonietta DuPage to perform first concert of season Nov. 26

The Sinfonietta DuPage, under the direction of Dan D’Andrea, will perform its first concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta DuPage. )

The performance will feature Timothy Archbold on cello in Luigi Boccherini’s Konzert fur Violocell No. 9 in Bb Major. This exciting program also features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and excerpts from Leo Delibes’s Le Roi S’Amuse, according to a news release.

Tickets are available only at the door. Adult admission is $22, and students and seniors are $12. Parking is free and there is ample seating.

Archbold was born in Castlemaine, Central Victoria in Australia. His studies include the University of Melbourne, Hochschule for Kunste in Bremen Germany and Wichita State University. He has been the assistant principal with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and is in the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and is on the faculty of the Music Institute of Chicago, the release stated.

Boccherini was an Italina composer and cellist of the early Rococo classical period, associated with a courtly and galante style. He was a virtuoso cellist and often played violin repertoire on the cello at pitch. The ninth cello concerto has long been an integral part of standard cello literature, with its four plus octave range. The work was heavily altered by German cellist and arranger Friedrich Grutzmacher, drawing music from previous cello concertos by Boccherini as well writing his own cadenzas for the work, the release stated.

For more information, visit sinfoniettabelcanto.org.