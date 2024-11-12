Fall in flavor with these Thanksgiving-inspired cocktails at western suburban restaurant

Osteria by Capri’s two new cocktails celebrate quintessential Thanksgiving flavors: pumpkin and cranberry. (Photo provided by Osteria by Capri)

Osteria by Capri is celebrating the holidays with new handcrafted Thanksgiving cocktails

Located in the heart of Downers Grove, Osteria by Capri pays homage to Chef Joey Capri’s birthplace of Calabria, Italy with bold, Southern Italian flavors and recipes passed down generations. Osteria by Capri’s two new cocktails celebrate quintessential Thanksgiving flavors: pumpkin and cranberry.

Cranberry Cobbler Smash: A Tart Twist

Osteria by Capri’s Cranberry Cobbler Smash delivers the tang of fresh cranberries in a celebration of this seasonal fruit. Tart, pure cranberry juice makes merry with the warmth of cinnamon simple syrup, spicy bourbon and a splash of seltzer for effervescence.

For those of you who’d like to try your hand at creating the cocktail at home, here are some instructions: Make your own cinnamon simple syrup at home by combining ½ cup brown sugar, ½ cup of water, 1 cinnamon stick, a pinch of ground cinnamon and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract. Bring all the ingredients, except the vanilla extract to simmer, then turn of the heat. Let the mixture cool completely before adding the vanilla extract.

Pumpkin Spice Martini: An Autumnal Indulgence

Osteria by Capri’s Pumpkin Spice Martini is rich and comforting, like a slice of pumpkin pie. The Pumpkin Spice Martini combines vanilla vodka and creamy Irish liqueur to create a luxurious base with subtle sweetness. Pumpkin-flavored syrup, a dash of cinnamon and a sprinkle of nutmeg add rich spice. This cocktail offers a sophisticated twist on the traditional pumpkin spice latte.

Osteria by Capri is located in the Doubletree Suites by Hilton, 2111 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove. For more information, visit https://osteriadg.com.