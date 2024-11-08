Alpine Biergarten, new beers, live music at Buffalo Creek Brewing this holiday season

Buffalo Creek Brewing is located at 360 Historical Lane in Long Grove. (Rick West)

Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic Long Grove is celebrating the holiday season with its Alpine Biergarten and a brand-new lineup of seasonal beers. From fireside chats to live music and festive food, there’s something for everyone at BCB this winter.

Alpine Biergarten Opening Weekend: Nov. 29- Dec. 1

Starting Black Friday, Nov. 29, BCB’s pine-forest-lined grounds will transform into a cozy winter wonderland inspired by the German Alps. Think twinkling lights, fire pits, and holiday cheer. Whether you’re warming up by the fire or enjoying outdoor games and live music, the Alpine Biergarten is the place to be this winter.

• Christmas-themed spaces with benches, tables, and cozy décor

• Outdoor bar & table service, heat lamps

• Food trucks on select weekends

• Over two acres of winter fun, plus indoor seating in the Alpine Lodge

The Alpine Biergarten opens Nov. 29 and runs through the winter.

New Beers on Tap: Nov. 8, 22

Get ready to drink in the season with some new, limited-edition brews:

Nov. 8 – Pumpkin Pie Ale: Back by popular demand! This seasonal classic blends local honey, Vermont maple syrup and real pumpkins, all fermented with Saison yeast for a taste that’s pure fall.

Nov. 22 – Parker: A strong but smooth Doppelbock with fresh bread and honey notes

Nov. 22 – Black Forest: A rich, dark lager with hints of chocolate and coffee.

Nov. 22 – Grisette: A Belgian Saison brewed with ancient grains and noble hops. Expect hazy, tart citrus flavors with a punch of tropical fruit.

Turkey Trot Morning Happy Hour Rally: Nov. 28, 8 a.m. to noon

BCB is hosting a pre-Turkey Trot rally to kick off the 17th annual Long Grove Turkey Trot. Grab a sample, cheer on the runners and don’t forget to wear your best turkey day costume.

Pint of Music Concerts: Every Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

There’s no better way to enjoy a pint than with some live local tunes. Every Saturday, talented musicians will perform in the Pint of Music concert series. No cover charge.

Food Truck Pop-Ups: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

No need to go hungry while enjoying your favorite BCB brew. The food truck lineup rolls in three times a week to keep your belly full and your taste buds satisfied. Check the BCB website for the schedule.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is located at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. For more information, visit www.buffalocreekbrewing.com.