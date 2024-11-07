Beatles tribute American English returns to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Beatles tribute band, American English, will perform at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2024. (Todd Heintz Photography)

Take a tour of the Beatles’ historic musical catalogue as tribute band American English performs at Raue Center for the Arts.

The award-winning band will take the downtown Crystal Lake stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

This year, American English pays homage to The Beatles’ music history from Hamburg to Hollywood. Enjoy an evening of hit music from the Beatles movies, TV and radio shows including “Some Other Guy,” “Besame Mucho,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away,” “Ticket to Ride” and many more.

According to the news release, American English is widely considered the best Beatles tribute of our time, with the late Sam Leach, original promoter for The Beatles, calling the band “The Beatles Incarnate.” Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates “The Complete Beatles Tribute” complete with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects.

At the inception of the band, American English was the winner of a sound-alike contest at Beatlefest® for three consecutive years. American English has also been named Illinois Entertainer of the Year, was voted Best Beatles Tribute Band in the 2011 Chicago Rocker Awards and also won “Best Tribute Band” three of the last four years in the Chicagoland area. The demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored American English into a professional setting and launched them to performances at venues worldwide, according to the release.

Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org, via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.