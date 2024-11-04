Holiday Sneak Peek event set for Nov. 7 in downtown Batavia

Merchant Project | Batavia Main Street More than 35 Batavia businesses will stay open late Thursday, Nov. 7 to bring shoppers a “sneak peek” of what they have in store for the holiday season. (APRIL DUDA/April Duda Photography)

More than 35 Batavia businesses will stay open late Thursday, Nov. 7 to bring shoppers a “sneak peek” of what they have in store for the holiday season.

The Holiday Sneak Peek event will run from 5-8 p.m. at stores around downtown Batavia, which will be decorated and stocked for the holidays.

This year’s event will feature a festive trolley sponsored by Gerald Subaru of North Aurora. The trolley will drive between businesses throughout the event so shoppers can easily hop on and off to explore the downtown with ease, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

Download the event and parking map at https://downtownbatavia.com/event/holiday-sneak-peek/ to plan your route or simply follow the “Candy Cane Lane” throughout town, marking participating businesses.

Live music, complimentary sweet and savory treats, delicious drinks and make & take gifts are available as you shop from store to store including the Illuminate Space Mobile Candle Bar at the Wilson Street Mercantile, Batavia High School Chamber Orchestra performing at 63rd St. Apothecary, personalized stocking name tag bar at Pretty Pages and much more.

Batavia MainStreet is giving away $1,000 in “Candy Cane Cash” to this year’s shoppers. For every purchase made at a retail location during the event, shoppers will receive a raffle ticket. Twenty winners will be drawn and each will receive $50 to spend in downtown Batavia following the event.

Visit downtownbatavia.com or follow @downtownbatavia on Instagram for more information.