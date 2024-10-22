Think Floyd USA to tribute to Pink Floyd at Egyptian Theatre

Pink Floyd tribute band Think Floyd USA will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Pink Floyd tribute band Think Floyd USA will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

According to a news release from the theatre, Think Floyd USA brings an energetic performance featuring nine talented musicians and vocalists. Audiences will enjoy a full-production show complete with stunning laser lighting and immersive video displays that elevate the experience. Recognized as “the best Pink Floyd tribute anywhere” by Full Throttle Magazine, Think Floyd USA has been captivating fans since 2004.

This show will offer an incredible setlist of Pink Floyd’s most iconic songs. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours, online at www.egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd Street in DeKalb.