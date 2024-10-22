Norris Arts Center in St. Charles to present concerts, history program in November

International steelpan virtuoso, Liam Teague (right), is joined by his son Jaden Teague-Nunez to offer an exciting, eclectic and unique performance of calypso, jazz, classical and ragtime music on Nov. 10 at Norris Arts Center in St. Charles. (MARNA NIEBERGALL DE ROJAS)

Variety is the name of the game in three diverse events presented during November by the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles.

The Norris’ “Music in the Gallery Series” will feature steelpan and piano duo TNTeague at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. According to a news release from the Norris Arts Center, international steelpan virtuoso, Liam Teague, is joined by his son Jaden Teague-Nunez to offer an exciting, eclectic and unique performance of calypso, jazz, classical and ragtime music. The performance will be presented in the art gallery of the Norris Cultural Arts Center.

Acclaimed jazz pianist Jeremy Kahn and his quartet will be joined by Postmodern Jukebox featured vocalist Tatum Langley on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Baker Community Center. The concert is presented as part of The Norris’ “Saturday Night Lights” series. Admission includes coupons for three beverages. Full-table reservations at discounted prices are available.

The November events conclude at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the Baker Community Center with St. Charles Lost Railroad: The Chicago Great Western, a presentation by local historians Brian and Joyce Ostberg. The program will explore the last major railway built in the U.S. that served St Charles – among other locations – from the late 1880s to the early 1970s. The program is offered as part of The Norris’ “Wednesdays @ One” series. Admission is free, thanks to the sponsorship of Colonial Café, but online registration is encouraged.

For information and links to online ticketing and reservations, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com.