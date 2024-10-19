Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Mandrake, Altiro restaurants in Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16, 2024 for Mandrake’s grand opening. The restaurant is located at 201 S. 3rd St., Geneva. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce. )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the official grand opening of Mandrake Restaurant and Altiro Latin Fusion’s new event space at the Geneva location.

According to a news release from the Chamber, a ribbon-cutting was held Oct. 16 for Mandrake’s grand opening. Mandrake, 201 S. 3rd St., recently debuted its new fall menu, which is a tribute to the region’s finest ingredients, offering a culinary experience that exemplifies the restaurant’s dedication to excellence. Mandrake is a Michelin-level restaurant that redefines fine dining by blending culinary influence with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. The menu changes with the seasons, offering a fresh and exciting experience with every visit.

Mandrake’s owners cut the ribbon held by Kathy Schlichting and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, surrounded by family, friends and staff. Geneva Chamber staff, ambassadors and board members joined in the celebration. Proceeds from the grand opening event supported The Rising Lights Project and Geneva Unified Vikings Special Olympics Team. For more information or to make a reservation, visit mandrakegeneva.com/.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon cutting for Altiro Latin Fusion’s new event space at 507 S. 3rd St. Unit B in Geneva on Sept. 16.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Altiro Latin Fusion's new event space at 507 S. 3rd St. Unit B in Geneva on Sept. 16. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Owners Erika and Roberto Avila cut the ribbon held by their granddaughter and family friend, surrounded by family, friends and staff. Geneva Chamber staff, ambassadors, and board members joined in the celebration as well as Mayor Burns. For more information about Altiro, visit https://www.altirolatinfusion.com/.

The Chamber also held a ribbon cutting for Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery on Oct. 16, to celebrate the reopening after a fire in July kept the popular downtown Geneva establishment closed for months.