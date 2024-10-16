Stockholm’s, closed following fire, celebrates reopening in Geneva

Mike Oleson (center), owner of Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery, cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Geneva establishment after they were closed following a July fire. (Sandy Bressner)

Champagne and other beverages were toasted Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, to celebrate the grand reopening of Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Geneva, after being closing following a kitchen fire in July.

About 50 people attended the ribbon cutting, including other local business owners, members of the Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Kevin Burns. Burns said a few words at the event, congratulating Olesen.

“We are delighted for you. It was a gut punch when the news spread throughout the community,” Burns said. “In 70 days, to return to your glory and have so many friends here celebrating with you, is a testament to not only you, but to the quality of Stockholm’s and the spirit you bring to our community.”

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns speaks outside Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery in Geneva on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 for a reopening ceremony. The restaurant was closed temporarily following a July fire. (Sandy Bressner)

On July 31, a fire started in the downstairs kitchen at 306 W. State St., damaging a section of the kitchen as well as the men’s bathroom above it. Employees at Niche, a restaurant on Third Street located behind Stockholm’s, saw smoke coming through an exhaust hood and alerted the staff and the Geneva Fire Department.

Before the ribbon cutting, owner Michael Olesen thanked several community members, his staff, fellow business owners and city staff for their help and support in rebuilding the restaurant and get back to working condition so quickly.

Oleson said while they got some new kitchen equipment, guests won’t notice any changes. They are back serving the same menu and have retained their entire staff, thanks to a great deal of support from community members.

“We had a great place that was well run and efficient before, we simply returned it,” Olesen said.

Olesen said the goal was to reopen as soon as possible, to maintain employment for his staff.

“The staff is my best asset,” Olesen said. “If you don’t take care of your troops, you don’t get the job done. I take care of my troops, and they get the job done.”

Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery, welcomes friends and supporters back to the Geneva establishment after they were closed following a July fire. (Sandy Bressner)

Olesen said opening Stockholm’s had been his dream since 1985. It came to fruition in 2002 and has been a Geneva staple for 22 years.

The restaurant held a soft opening on Oct. 10, where Olesen said saw phenomenal support from the community and he is looking forward to getting back to a place where his business can return the favor and support the community once again.

“We look forward to returning to providing the community with our quality food and drink service, and being in a position to returning our blessings to those in need in the community,” Olesen said.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.