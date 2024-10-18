‘Illumination: Tree Lights’ event to light up the Morton Arboretum

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” runs from Saturday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 and is open daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum)

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” festival returns in November, bringing vibrant color to the arboretum’s landscape to celebrate the holiday season.

The event runs from Saturday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 and is open daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The 2024 exhibition will feature 17 music and light displays that highlight the trees throughout the arboretum. Guests will marvel at the immersive installations along a one-mile path filled with light, color and sound. The is fully ADA compliant, according to the arboretum’s website.

Included in the exhibition are a secluded glade is strung with fairy lights, kinetic LED tall grasses that honor a Midwest native species and trees lit up with a hug. The Gerald T. Donnelly Grand Garden will feature four sets of illuminated tree-shaped installations that are synched to music. This Celebration Circle exhibit is new for 2024.

When the temperatures get chilly, enjoy the warmth of a fire and roasted s’mores. The concession tents will be open for snacks and beverages along the “Illumination” trail. The Ginkgo Restaurant will also be open, and offers a great view of the laser light finale on Meadow Lake.

A temperature-activated, color-changing ceramic mug will be available for purchase on all “Illumination” dates.

Buy tickets online and save money.

Don’t miss Electric Illumination, an experience for adults 18 and over from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on three weekends in November and December. Each weekend will have a different unique theme with a curated playlist synchronized to the light displays.

Make plans to visit the arboretum on Friday, Nov. 15 for IllumiBrew, where local beers will be available to sample along the “Illumination” trail. This event is for adults 21 and over.

Tickets are $95 per person, $50 for designated drivers, and include admission to the “Illumination” exhibit, 15 3 ounce beer samples and a tasting glass.

For more information on these events or to purchase tickets, visit https://mortonarb.org.