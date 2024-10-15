Grammy Award-winning musician Patty Griffin to perform in Joliet Nov. 16

Grammy Award-winning artist Patty Griffin will perform at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Nov. 16.

Grammy Award-nominated, Americana Music Award-winner Hayes Carll and two time Grammy Award- winning singer-songwriter Lori McKenna will also perform with Griffin. The artists will share songs and stories from across their acclaimed careers.

According to a news release, Griffin’s music explores intimate moments and universal emotions throughout her body of work across two decades. She has released 10 studio recordings, including a Top 5 debut on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart. Griffin won her Grammy Award for Best Folk Album in 2019 for her eponymous album.

Hayes Carll is a Texas native whose roots-oriented songwriting has been noted for its plainspoken poetry and sarcastic humor, the release stated. He’s won two Americana Music Awards, multiple Austin Music Awards and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Country Song.

From her home base in Boston, Lori McKenna has carved out an enviable niche for herself as one of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, all while maintaining her consistent career as a solo artist. McKenna was the first woman to win the Academy of Country Music’s Songwriter of the Year award in 2017, and the first woman to win the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year Award in 2018. She’s also won several Grammy Awards, including Best Country Song awards in 2016 and 2021, and received a Best Country Song nomination for writing Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me.” She has written songs for artists like Hunter Hayes, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and more.

Ticket prices begin at $39. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rialtosquare.com.