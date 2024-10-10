5 Things to Do in Will County: Harry Potter Movie Event at ROXY Lockport

Buy tickets now for the Harry Potter Movie Event on Sunday at the ROXY Lockport. (Shaw Media)

1. Joliet West Fall Showcase: 7 p.m. Thursday, Joliet West High School auditorium, 401 N Larkin Ave. Joliet. Performances by the concert choir, philharmonic and symphonic band. Under the talented direction of Tim DeBoer, Peter Lipai and Eric Wellman. Free admission.

2. “A Story About a Girl:” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Joliet Central High School auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson St., Joliet. A girl named Jessica struggles to find her voice in a world that often overlooks her and explores love, longing and the power of theater. The play showcases Jessica’s life from birth to adulthood. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door. For more information, contact Joseph Hoyt jhoyt@jths.org.

3. Harry Potter Movie Event: Sunday, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S State St., Lockport. Doors open 3 p.m. for self-guided activities. The movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” begins 4 p.m. Pre-movie activities include Sorting Hat house placement, Olivander’s Pop-up Shoppe and magic classes in herbology, divination and wand mechanics. For tickets and more information, visit roxylockport.com/events.

4. Fright Fest Joliet: Oct. 25, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, 9 E. Jefferson St. Joliet. Haunted carnival rides, haunted house, food vendors, bar area, live stage music, kids petting zoo, picture props. For more information, visit frightfestjoliet.com.

5. The Grave Rave Costume Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27, The Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. $10 admission. Benefits the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. Includes two raffle tickets for chance to win a Cadillac Groove. For tickets and more information, visit roadtorock.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.