Celebrate Halloween with these seasonal events at The Graceful Ordinary

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is celebrating fall with a full lineup of Halloween-themed events.

Executive Chef Chris Curren and the team will host a Halloween High Tea with a costume contest, prix fixe Beetlejuice-themed dinner and more.

During St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend Oct. 11-13, the The Graceful Ordinary will sell spiced apple cider donuts crafted by Pastry Chef Martina Preradovic for $8/bag and warm apple cider for $5/cup. Festival goers can stop by the restaurant’s south parking lot on Friday from 4 - 6 p.m., Saturday from noon - 6 p.m., or Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. for goodies and a 10% off coupon for their next meal at The Graceful Ordinary.

Enjoy a spooktacular afternoon at the Halloween High Tea from noon - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Enjoy themed canapés and hauntingly delicious pastries from pastry chef Martina Preradovic. Pair each bite with a diverse selection of aromatic tea blends by local tea purveyor The Irie Cup, or make it a boozy afternoon with The Graceful Ordinary’s exclusive Halloween cocktail. All those dressed up in their best mummy, goblin, or warlock costume are encouraged to compete to win a $100 The Graceful Ordinary gift card. Tickets are $66 per adult, $42 for children aged 3 - 12 and kids under 2 can join for free. Tickets are available for purchase through RESY here.

Celebrate the cult-classic movie “Beetlejuice” at The Graceful Ordinary as the team transforms the elegant dining room into the Netherworld on Monday, Oct. 28. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. with an optional open bar cocktail hour, featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, a spooky specialty cocktail and frighteningly fun conversation.

At 6 p.m., diners can take their seats for the start of the four-course feast, featuring Beetlejuice-inspired dishes and optional wine pairings. Guests are encouraged to join the The Graceful Ordinary team in dressing up as their favorite character from the movie. The best dressed will receive a $100 gift card to use toward their next visit. Tickets start at $100 plus tax, and a portion of proceeds will benefit St. Charles-based non-profit Lazarus House, which provides essentials to the community’s homeless population. Tickets are available for purchase through RESY here.

For more information about The Graceful Ordinary, visit thegracefulordinary.com.