No snow needed: Norge Ski Club hosts autumn ski jump tournament this weekend

A 12-year-old jumper from Colorado participates in Norge Ski Club's autumn competition in 2022 in Fox River Grove. (Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald)

Norge Ski Club will host its 39th annual Jumptoberfest autumn ski jump tournament Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 at the club’s 70-meter hill in Fox River Grove.

Jumpers from around the country are due to compete at Norge, which was established in 1905 and is home to several Olympic jumpers.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a junior small hills event and K70 Big Hill runs. Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. ahead of the K70 Big Hill tournament, which runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Advance tickets are $20 online or at participating merchants in Fox River Grove, Cary, Crystal Lake and Barrington. Tickets at the gate are $25 and free for children 12 and younger. People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chair, but no carry-ins or dogs allowed and there is a clear-bag policy.

Norge is located on 100 Ski Hill Road in Fox River Grove, about three-quarters of a mile north of Routes 22 and 14.

For a list of merchants selling tickets and other information about Norge Ski Club and its Jumptoberfest, go to norgeskiclub.org.