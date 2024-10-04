‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre

The North American tour of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 22. (Provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The North American tour of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 22.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson’s fantasy musical masterpiece “Labyrinth,” the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen, according to a news release.

“Labyrinth’s” loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie’s original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones, according to the release.

The first leg of the tour launched Sept. 24 in Morgantown, West Virginia and is visiting more than 30 cities this fall, including several sold out performances.

Tickets are now on sale and prices begin at $29.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

Upgrade to VIP and get a show poster, exclusive VIP laminate, exclusive holographic commemorative ticket and Labyrinth tote bag, all in an exclusive VIP pick-up area.

For more information about the performance, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com. For more information about the theatre, visit www.rialtosquare.com.