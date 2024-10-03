Mandrake Restaurant to celebrate official grand opening in Geneva

Mandrake in Geneva is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 16-17, 2024. (Photo provided by SLVEX)

It’s been one year since Mandrake opened its doors in downtown Geneva, but now the restaurant is ready to officially celebrate the momentous occasion.

The celebrations, which will also see the premiere of the highly-anticipated new fall menu, are Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17. Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns will kick off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16. All proceeds from the evening will support the Rising Lights Project, a nonprofit organization that works to create inclusive environments for those impacted by disability. On Oct. 17, the restaurant will raise funds for the Geneva High School Unified Sports Program, which provides opportunities for students with disabilities to participate in athletics and Special Olympics programs.

Mandrake in Geneva will celebrate its new fall menu at the grand opening celebration on Oct. 16-17, 2024. (Photo provided by SLVEX)

According to a news release, the new fall menu is a tribute to the region’s finest ingredients, offering a culinary experience that exemplifies the restaurant’s dedication to excellence. Mandrake is a Michelin-level restaurant that redefines fine dining by blending culinary influence with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. Our menu changes with the seasons, offering a fresh and exciting experience with every visit.

Mandrake in Geneva will host its grand opening celebration Oct. 16-17, 2024. (Photo provided by SLVEX)

Reservations are recommended, as space is limited. The restaurant is located at 201 S. 3rd St., Geneva.

For more information or to RSVP, visit mandrakegeneva.com.