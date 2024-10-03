Algonquin Harvest Market brings unique vendors, food and fun together Saturday

Browse unique goods from about 40 vendors and enjoy goodies from local breweries and eateries at Algonquin Harvest Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, on Main Street in downtown Algonquin.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of vendors, including everything from toys, baby items, natural beauty products, honey, candles, clothing, baked goods, pottery, artwork, fresh produce, home and holiday decor, jewelry and much more.

Local musicians will provide entertainment throughout the day, and a kids corner will keep children entertained with arts and crafts. Stop by the AHM Photobooth and get your picture taken with your family and friends.

Admission is free.

Enjoy lunch or a drink from these downtown businesses: Bella’s Fire Wood Pizza, Bold American Fare, Bullseye Pub and Eatery, Cattleman’s Burger & Brew, Cucina Bella, Port Edwards Restaurant, Riverbottom Ice Cream, Short Stacks, Texan BBQ, The Black Bear Bistro and Whiskey and Wine.

For more information, visit algonquinharvestmarket.com.