Richard Marx, Night Ranger among performers at Genesee Theatre this fall

Rock band Night Ranger will perform at The Genesee Theatre on Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo provided by The Genesee Theatre. )

Chicago native Richard Marx, who’s known for the iconic hits “Endless Summer Nights,” “Right Here Waiting” and “Don’t Mean Nothing” will perform at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan Oct. 19.

According to the Genesee Theatre, Marx’s first seven singles charted in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His self-titled debut album, released in 1987, went triple-platinum and his second release, “Repeat Offender,” went quadruple-platinum. Some of Marx’s other hits include “Satisfied,” “Hold on to the Nights” and “Should’ve Known Better.” He has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Marx has written many hits for artists like Keith Urban, Luther Vandross, Kenny Loggins, Celine Dion and *NSYNC, and performs many of those songs in his show.

He began his career as a child, singing jingles for Arm & Hammer and Nestlé Crunch.

Ticket prices range from $45-$59 and are on sale now at geneseetheatre.com.

The 80s hits continue on Nov. 8 as Night Ranger takes the stage.

The band has sold more than 17 millions albums worldwide with massive rock hits “Sister Christian,” “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “When You Close Your Eyes.” Night Ranger epitomized the arena rock sound and style, which continues in their shows today.

Night Ranger are Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

Ticket prices range from $40-$70, and can be purchased at the theatre’s website.

For more information about all upcoming performances, visit https://www.geneseetheatre.com.

The Genesee Theatre is located at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan.