Pop-Up Players to perform ‘The Cat and the Canary’ in La Salle, Ottawa, Streator

Before “Knives Out,” Clue” and “The House on Haunted Hill,” there was Broadway’s Halloween-flavored comedy thriller, “The Cat and the Canary.”

The Pop-Up Players, a nonprofit traveling community theater troupe based in the Illinois Valley, will be staging three performances of a new 90-minute radio play adaptation (complete with retro commercials and live sound effects) of this spooky season classic comedy.

All performances are free admission.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Speakeasy on 1st - 854 First St. La Salle

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: The Masonic Lodge, 916 Columbus St., Ottawa

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: The 122 Club - 122 N. Park St., Streator