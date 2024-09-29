Pop-Up Players to perform ‘The Cat and the Canary’ in La Salle, Ottawa, Streator

Before “Knives Out,” Clue” and “The House on Haunted Hill,” there was Broadway’s Halloween-flavored comedy thriller, “The Cat and the Canary.”
The Pop-Up Players, a nonprofit traveling community theater troupe based in the Illinois Valley, will be staging three performances of a new 90-minute radio play adaptation (complete with retro commercials and live sound effects) of this spooky season classic comedy.
All performances are free admission.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Speakeasy on 1st - 854 First St. La Salle
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: The Masonic Lodge, 916 Columbus St., Ottawa
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: The 122 Club - 122 N. Park St., Streator