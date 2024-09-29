Camerata Chicago to feature star violinist in Wheaton, Hinsdale, Chicago venues

Under the baton of Drostan Hall, Camerata Chicago chamber orchestra will present the U.S. debut of prize-winning Brazilian violinist Guido Sant’Anna in concerts in Wheaton, Hinsdale and Chicago. (Photo provided)

Camerata Chicago will present violinist Guido Sant’Anna in his U.S. debut, performing the violin concerto by Brahms in venues in Wheaton, Hinsdale and Chicago. Sant’Anna gained international recognition in 2022 when, at age 17, he became the first South American violinist to win the prestigious International Fritz Kreisler Competition in Vienna.

This triumph was enhanced a few months later at the opening concert of the Rheingau Musik Festival 2023, according to a news release. At the festival, Sant’Anna made his major European debut alongside Hessischer Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt and conductor Alain Altinoglu, receiving high praise for his performance of Édouard Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole”:

“the young man has charisma, stage presence and, in his playing, an astonishing maturity and depth” – Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The concert will include music inspired by great literature: “La Forza del Destino” by Verdi, “Peer Gynt” by Grieg, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” overture by Mendelssohn, conducted by Maestro Drostan Hall

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Camerata Chicago chamber orchestra presents violinist Guido Sant’Anna

• DATES AND VENUES:

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Studebaker Theater, Chicago

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Armerding Concert Hall, Wheaton College

3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Union Church, Hinsdale

• INFORMATION: cameratachicago.org