Grateful Dead nights, Talking Heads tribute highlight October calendar at The Venue in Aurora

GNP will be together again at The Venue on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Fox Valley Music Foundation )

The Venue, a live music performance room in downtown Aurora, recently announced its October lineup, which includes a free movie night along with three new music series, Jazz Sessions at The Venue, She Said with Anne Harris and Dead Night.

On Friday, Oct. 4, The Venue will host a free concert from Geneva School of Rock from 6 to 8 p.m. for First Fridays. Doors will open starting at 5 p.m. for an open house during the monthly, downtown-wide event.

The Claudettes will take the stage at The Venue on Saturday, Oct. 5. Johnny Iguana, co-composer of the original score of smash FX/Hulu series “The Bear,” will also perform with band member Bunny to open the show, which he describes as “barrelhouse blues-drums madness.” Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Starting on Oct. 10, Jazz Sessions at The Venue will bring both music and community together on The Venue’s indoor stage on the second Thursday of every month. Visit The Venue for live jazz featuring Jonny Gifford and his band. Musicians can join in on the session. Sign up at the show. Tickets are general admission and cost $5.

Friday, Oct. 11 will bring music legends Lurrie Bell and Frank Catalano together for their album release party for “Set Me Free.” With Bell on guitar and Catalano on saxophone, it is jazz meets the blues in perfect harmony. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

She Said with Anne Harris will debut on The Venue stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Host and series curator Harris will journey into the creative processes and lives of some of the most intriguing women making music. Harris and her guests will inspire with their stories and their songs. The first of the series will feature violinist Susan Voelz. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Raíces Latin Jazz will perform on The Venue stage on Sunday, Oct. 13. Joe Sonnefeldt on vibes, Stuart Seale on piano, Eric Ferrer on bass, Bobby Delgado on timbales and Jorge Leal on congas. Raíces (Roots) pays homage to the originators of Latin Jazz and performs original music in the same style. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

Dead Night will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 17 at The Venue. On the Third Thursday of each month, seasoned musicians from the Chicago jam scene who have honed their craft through years of performing and listening to the Dead will create the ultimate Grateful Dead experience. Led by die-hard Deadheads Bill Grady and Mikey Schroeder, each Dead Night will be dedicated to honoring the freewheeling improvisation, intricate musicianship and infectious grooves that made the Grateful Dead a cultural phenomenon. Tickets are general admission and cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

BiG SUiT Talking Heads Tribute will come to The Venue on Friday, Oct. 18. The collective of nine musicians has put together what has ultimately become a nationally sought after salute to Talking Heads. Tickets cost $25-$30 in advance, $30-$35/door.

GNP will be together again at The Venue on Saturday, Oct. 19. In the 1960s, Jim Freedlund and Mark Voigt started a band in the Fox Valley area. The band evolved over the years, but the rock never died. Join former band members at this rock and roll reunion. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

Album Covers plays Jeff Beck’s “Wired” with Scott Tipping at the helm on Sunday, Oct. 20. Tipping will be joined by Matt Thompson, Gerald Dowd and Vijay Tellis-Nayak. They will play “Wired” in its entirety along with a second set of Jeff Beck favorites including material from The Yardbirds as well as his time with Rod Stewart. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Mr. Blotto will perform two nights at The Venue on Oct. 25 and 26. The jam band from Chicago blends hard rock, original rock, southern rock, folk music and country rock. Tickets are general admission and cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

The Venue will present a free movie night screening of “Night of the Living Dead” on Sunday, Oct. 27. The movie is an American independent horror and cult film directed by George A. Romero and starring Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea and Karl Hardman. It premiered on Oct. 1, 1968. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Register online at themusicvenue.org.

Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with local high school and college jazz bands on the following Tuesday nights: Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Tickets cost $10 and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. and shows start at 8 p.m.

The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.